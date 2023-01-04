Gaetz on Trump support for McCarthy: ‘Sad’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Wednesday said in a statement to Fox News that former President Trump’s support of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for Speaker did not change his decision to back someone other than McCarthy.

“Sad!” Gaetz said in a statement to Fox. “This changes neither my view of McCarthy, nor Trump, nor my vote.”

Gaetz has been one of the 20 Republican lawmakers spearheading the effort to prevent McCarthy from winning the Speaker’s vote’s gavel, voting for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) three times on Tuesday before the House adjourned. On Wednesday, Gaetz, along with 19 other Republicans, voted for Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) as Speaker, denying McCarthy the top GOP House position for the fourth time.

Gaetz sent a letter to the Architect of the Capitol on Tuesday asking why McCarthy was occupying the Speaker’s office if no Speaker had been chosen yet. He said, “After three undeciding votes, no member can lay claim to this office.”

Trump, who endorsed Gaetz during Florida’s primary in August, on Wednesday called on all House Republicans to vote for McCarthy, saying that the Republicans should “close the deal” and “take the victory” on Truth Social.

“REPUBLICANS, DO NOT TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A GIANT & EMBARRASSING DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a GREAT JOB – JUST WATCH!” he said on Truth Social.

Trump previously declared his support for McCarthy before the 2022 midterm elections but declined to endorse him earlier on Tuesday in a comment to NBC News.