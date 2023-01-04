Byron Donalds pushes back on Democratic attacks: ‘This is day two, not day 100’

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) responded to a wave of Democratic attacks on Republicans over the disarray of the election for Speaker, saying it is only “day two” of voting in the House.

“Y’all settle down, we’re going to be alright,” Donalds told reporters.

He later added, “[Democrats] are going to try to do their job to message, but the truth is this is day two, not day 100, not day 200.”

The Speakership contest made it to a second day of voting for the first time in 100 years, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was unable to nail down enough support on Tuesday to claim the gavel. In the fourth and fifth round of voting on Wednesday, Donalds became the chosen candidate for the 20 Republicans, including himself, opposing McCarthy.

The group of McCarthy detractors has been seeking concessions from him on a number of House rules. Donalds reiterated a demand to lower the threshold of a motion to vacate, which allows members to unseat a Speaker.

McCarthy has agreed to allow a motion to vacate to be triggered by five lawmakers, but Donalds said he wants McCarthy to agree to a threshold of just one single member — though he did not say whether that concession would be enough to secure his vote for McCarthy.

Through the first two rounds of voting on Tuesday, Donalds voted for McCarthy. In the third and final round of the day, he switched his support to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio). Donalds cast his ballot for himself after he was nominated for Speaker on Wednesday.

Donalds, a 44-year-old former businessman and state representative in Florida, is seen as a rising star in the party. A fiery conservative, he has been outspoken about his anti-abortion views and support for gun rights.

Democrats have tried to frame the inability of the Republicans to elect a Speaker as an example of their inability to govern the chamber effectively.

“House Dems are united and ready to get to work,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the Democratic nominee for Speaker, tweeted after Tuesday’s votes. “Complete chaos on the other side of the aisle.”

“There is currently no House of Representatives that can serve the people till we get through this,” first-term Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.) said on Twitter during the sixth vote for Speaker.

“The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.”