trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Bessie Hendricks, oldest American, dies at age 115

by Dan Hendrickson and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/05/23 6:44 AM ET
by Dan Hendrickson and Nexstar Media Wire - 01/05/23 6:44 AM ET
(WHO-TV)

LAKE CITY, IOWA (WHO) — Bessie Hendricks, the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States one year ago, has died at the age of 115.

Bessie was born on Nov. 7, 1907. She was a teacher at a one-room schoolhouse before she married and started a family. She raised a family that grew to include five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 42 great-great-grandchildren.

At her 110th birthday party in 2017, Bessie told Nexstar’s WHO that the secret to a long life was hard work. She continued crocheting past her 100th birthday. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan and her family says she still followed their teams closely.

At that party, she also stunned friends and family with a verse from her favorite song, “You Are My Sunshine.” A timeless classic, the song was written when she was 32 years old.

Memorial arrangements have not been announced.

Hendricks was named the oldest person in the U.S. in January 2022. According to multiple online resources, that title now belongs to 114-year-old Edie Ceccarelli of California. She’ll turn 115 on Feb. 5.

Tags Bessie Hendricks

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  2. Lawmakers say McCarthy Speaker fight portends debt ceiling crisis
  3. Prince Harry says William ‘knocked me to the floor’ during argument about ...
  4. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  5. White House cautions against panic as XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant spreads
  6. GOP discusses new concessions in behind-the-scenes talks on making McCarthy ...
  7. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
  8. House Speaker election coverage: Chamber narrowly votes to adjourn for day
  9. ‘Popcorn and blankets and alcohol’: GOP lawmaker jabs Democrats amid ...
  10. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker drama intensifies heading into day three
  11. Three scenarios for how the McCarthy Speakership fight could end
  12. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  13. Rich Lowry stepping down as editor of National Review magazine
  14. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  15. Hannity presses Boebert on Speaker chaos: ‘Is this a game show?’
  16. These four House Republicans voted against adjourning amid Speaker fight
  17. Pelosi: Republicans’ ‘cavalier’ attitude in Speaker election ...
  18. The digital dollar is coming on the back of the FTX collapse
Load more

Video

See all Video