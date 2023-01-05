Watch live: House gavels in for third day of Speaker votes

The GOP-led House of Representatives on Thursday will again hold a vote for its new Speaker as the first contested election for the leadership role in a century continues.

So far, the vote remains about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has been backed by most Republicans, but not enough for a majority of the body.

McCarthy hasn’t been able to reach the 218 votes needed to win the Speaker’s gavel as Democrats have remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

With the Republicans’ narrow majority in the chamber — and no Democrats backing McCarthy — he can only afford to lose four GOP votes. Possible absences could lower the threshold, as could votes of “present,” the latter a choice a McCarthy opponent could make other than an explicit “no” vote.

Neither appeared to be the case on Tuesday and Wednesday. The one vacant seat — held by the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who won reelection in November — isn’t enough to change the total votes needed.

Without any clear alternative candidate among the Republicans, today’s outcome remains uncertain.

The vote is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

