News

Watch live: House gavels in for third day of Speaker votes

by The Hill staff - 01/05/23 10:00 AM ET
The GOP-led House of Representatives on Thursday will again hold a vote for its new Speaker as the first contested election for the leadership role in a century continues.

So far, the vote remains about Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has been backed by most Republicans, but not enough for a majority of the body.

McCarthy hasn’t been able to reach the 218 votes needed to win the Speaker’s gavel as Democrats have remained united behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

With the Republicans’ narrow majority in the chamber — and no Democrats backing McCarthy — he can only afford to lose four GOP votes. Possible absences could lower the threshold, as could votes of “present,” the latter a choice a McCarthy opponent could make other than an explicit “no” vote.

Neither appeared to be the case on Tuesday and Wednesday. The one vacant seat — held by the late Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Va.), who won reelection in November — isn’t enough to change the total votes needed.

Without any clear alternative candidate among the Republicans, today’s outcome remains uncertain.

The vote is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Donald McEachin Hakeem Jeffries House Kevin McCarthy McCarthy Speaker speaker vote

