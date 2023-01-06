trending:

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks marking second anniversary of Jan. 6

by The Hill staff - 01/06/23 12:00 PM ET
President Biden is set to mark the second anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol on Friday, putting the spotlight on individuals who have stood up for democracy amid discord among House Republicans, some of whom continue to downplay the riot.

Biden will deliver remarks from the East Room of the White House. His speech will focus on those who stood up for democracy two years ago as rioters descended on the Capitol to try to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.

Biden is expected to award the Presidential Citizens Medal, a major civilian honor, to election workers, Republican state officials and several law enforcement officers who were heralded for their actions in the aftermath.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

