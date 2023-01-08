trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Trump takes credit for McCarthy Speaker win

by Natalie Prieb - 01/08/23 10:30 AM ET
by Natalie Prieb - 01/08/23 10:30 AM ET

Former President Trump is taking a victory lap following Speaker Kevin McCarthy‘s (R-Calif.) win after 15 rounds of voting.

“The Fake News Media was, believe it or not, very gracious in their reporting that I greatly helped Kevin McCarthy attain the position of Speaker of the House,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday.

“Thank you, I did our Country a big favor!”

Although there was talk of Trump’s weakened political clout after Republicans opposed to McCarthy’s Speakership bid ignored the former president’s urging to back him, reports throughout the days-long voting process showed that Trump may have successfully swayed some of McCarthy’s GOP detractors.

Trump placed a potentially critical phone call to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), whose “present” vote solidified McCarthy’s defeat on the 14th ballot late Friday night, according to The New York Times. The former president also spoke on the phone with Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), another vocal McCarthy holdout, CNN reported.

Trump was also in contact with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on the night that McCarthy won the Speakership, who was seen in a widely circulated photo trying to hold her phone up to Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.), one of McCarthy’s last remaining detractors. The caller ID shown in the photo read “DT,” and Greene later confirmed that it was, in fact, Trump on the other line.

McCarthy praised Trump while speaking to reporters after he secured the gavel, saying, “I don’t think anybody should doubt his influence. He was with me from the beginning.”

Tags Andy Biggs Former President Trump Kevin McCarthy Kevin McCarthy Marjorie Taylor Greene Matt Gaetz Speaker of the House Trump

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes credit for McCarthy Speaker win
  2. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  3. Jordan: Republicans will be able to pass House rules package
  4. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  5. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  8. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  9. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  10. GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024
  11. House minority whip: ‘The keys have been handed over to extremists’
  12. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  13. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  14. Kentucky Republican doesn’t rule out motion to vacate McCarthy Speakership ...
  15. GOP rep: What ‘backroom deals were cut’ to secure Speakership for McCarthy?
  16. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  17. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  18. ‘Relentless parade of cyclones’ from Pacific Ocean to bring more ...
Load more

Video

See all Video