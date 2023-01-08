trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Khanna: US needs border security and compassion

by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 10:19 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 10:19 AM ET
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) is seen during a press conference with climate activists on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to call on President Biden to declare a climate emergency.

Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) said ahead of President Biden’s first visit to the southern border that Congress must act on legislation to strengthen border enforcement and bolster the country’s asylum processing infrastructure.

“I think every person who has a legitimate asylum claim should be able to make that claim,” Khanna said on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream. “But we should make sure that it’s legitimate … That is why it’s actually Congress that needs to act to strengthen the border and have more border enforcement but also to have more people who can process these claims.”

Khanna said one of the key initiatives of the federal government is to determine whether asylum seekers are not just coming to the U.S. for “economic” opportunities. The Biden administration, as part of its revamped border enforcement plan, has said it hopes to get as many asylum seekers as possible to fill out asylum applications online. It is a policy Khanna said he supports.

“As a representative from Silicon Valley, I think if we can get people making these applications before they make that treacherous journey, that would be an improvement,” Khanna said.

Khanna also urged lawmakers to act with compassion in coming up with border security measures. 

“We need to secure the border but also have the humanity,” Khanna said. “I think we as a nation need to have an obligation to people who are refugees to file for asylum and we also need a secure border. I wish we could come together on that.”

Tags Biden Border border security democrats Joe Biden khanna Ro Khanna

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  2. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  3. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  4. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  5. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  6. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  7. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  8. George Santos: The latest — and lamest — product of the normalization of ...
  9. The Memo: Republicans stumble out of the starting blocks
  10. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  11. Mega Millions: Can a jackpot winner remain anonymous? Not in these states
  12. Biden’s campaign brain trust: Here are the key people to know 
  13. Jordan: Republicans will be able to pass House rules package
  14. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
  15. ‘Killer robots’ and AI’s ‘dirty little secret’: Many people prefer ...
  16. Biden confronts his border problem
  17. Biden basks in GOP Speaker chaos
  18. ‘Relentless parade of cyclones’ from Pacific Ocean to bring more ...
Load more

Video

See all Video