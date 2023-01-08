trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Texas Republican: Speaker vote ‘only the beginning’ of ‘rough and rowdy’ House

by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 11:26 AM ET
by Stephen Neukam - 01/08/23 11:26 AM ET
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) addresses reporters during a press conference on Monday, April 4, 2022 to discuss a recent virtual meeting with border patrol officers over Title 42 and current conditions on the ground.
Greg Nash
Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) addresses reporters during a press conference on Monday, April 4, 2022 to discuss a recent virtual meeting with border patrol officers over Title 42 and current conditions on the ground.

The chaotic Speaker’s election was “only the beginning” of a “rough and rowdy” session in the House of Representatives, according to Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), who on Sunday blasted Republicans who delayed the selection of the Speaker as the “insurgency caucus.”

“The House of Representatives is a rough and rowdy place,” Gonzales said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “This is only the beginning … Republicans are much different than Democrats. We’re not just going to line up and jump off the cliff.”

Gonzales, who supported Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif), said the vote for Speaker is the easiest vote that the House will take. The second-easiest, he said, is the vote for the House rules package, which he plans to oppose.

Gonzales said he does not plan to support the rules package that is scheduled for a vote on Monday. One of the main reasons, he said, is because it includes a possible drastic cut in defense spending.

“Which I think is a horrible idea,” Gonzales said. “When you have aggressive Russia in Ukraine, you have a growing threat of China in the Pacific.”

But Gonzales said he wasn’t whipping other lawmakers into voting against the package.

Tags Gonzales Kevin McCarthy McCarthy republicans Speaker Tony Gonzales

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump takes credit for McCarthy Speaker win
  2. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that’s a good ...
  3. Jordan: Republicans will be able to pass House rules package
  4. What we know about the XBB.1.5 COVID variant sweeping the Northeast
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. McCarthy concessions to win Speakership raise eyebrows
  7. DeSantis activates National Guard in response to hundreds of migrants arriving ...
  8. Former GOP rep says Trump ‘is no longer in control’ after Speaker showdown
  9. GOP grapples with candidate quality problem ahead of 2024
  10. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  11. Sasse officially leaves Senate
  12. Elon Musk secures world record for largest-ever loss of personal fortune
  13. Kentucky Republican doesn’t rule out motion to vacate McCarthy Speakership ...
  14. What McCarthy has offered his GOP opponents, and what’s under discussion
  15. ‘Relentless parade of cyclones’ from Pacific Ocean to bring more ...
  16. Texas Republican: Speaker vote ‘only the beginning’ of ‘rough and ...
  17. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  18. House Speaker vote: McCarthy clinches Speakership
Load more

Video

See all Video