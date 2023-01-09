trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

UK considering whether to give Ukraine heavy Challenger 2 tanks

by Brad Dress - 01/09/23 5:54 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/09/23 5:54 PM ET
AP Photo/Dan Chung/Pool

Britain is considering whether to ship Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in what would be the first modern, heavy tanks supplied to the country in its war against Russia.

Discussions have been ongoing for a few weeks in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on bringing Britain’s Challenger 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a Western official familiar with the matter.

The U.K. could provide at least 10 of the tanks to Kyiv, enough to equip an entire squadron, according to Sky News.

A final decision on the tanks could come on Jan. 20, when a U.S.-led meeting of more than 40 partner nations will meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The Challenger 2 is a main battle tank designed to destroy other tanks and has been deployed by the British army in Bosnia and Iraq.

The heavily armored combat vehicle is equipped with a 120 mm cannon and an attached machine gun.

NATO allies are responding to Kyiv’s calls for heavier defensive vehicles as the war against Russia intensifies.

France last week said it was awarding light battle tanks to Ukraine, becoming the first country to provide Western-style tanks to Kyiv.

That was followed by both Germany and the U.S. announcing they would give Ukraine heavier armored vehicles, including the American-made “tank killer” Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Ukraine has long requested heavier, modern armored vehicles, especially battle tanks. Until recently, NATO had provided Soviet-era tanks upgraded for new deployment.

Kyiv has specifically requested Germany’s Leopard II tanks, which Berlin has so far resisted sending.

A shipment of Challenger 2 tanks from the U.K. could create more incentive for Germany to follow suit with the Leopards.

Heavier tanks would assist Ukraine in the eastern region of the country, where fighting has been described as trench warfare, as Ukrainian forces are locked in deadly fighting with Russia.

Tags Challenger 2 tanks England heavy tanks Leopard tanks Russia Ukraine

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  3. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  4. Ethics watchdog files FEC complaint against George Santos
  5. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  6. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  7. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  8. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  9. McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package
  10. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  11. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  12. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  13. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  14. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  15. Juan Williams: The rotten state of House Republicans
  16. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  17. Supreme Court grapples with scope of attorney-client privilege
  18. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
Load more

Video

See all Video