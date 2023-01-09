UK considering whether to give Ukraine heavy Challenger 2 tanks

Britain is considering whether to ship Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine in what would be the first modern, heavy tanks supplied to the country in its war against Russia.

Discussions have been ongoing for a few weeks in the United Kingdom (U.K.) on bringing Britain’s Challenger 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, Sky News reported on Monday, citing a Western official familiar with the matter.

The U.K. could provide at least 10 of the tanks to Kyiv, enough to equip an entire squadron, according to Sky News.

A final decision on the tanks could come on Jan. 20, when a U.S.-led meeting of more than 40 partner nations will meet at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The Challenger 2 is a main battle tank designed to destroy other tanks and has been deployed by the British army in Bosnia and Iraq.

The heavily armored combat vehicle is equipped with a 120 mm cannon and an attached machine gun.

NATO allies are responding to Kyiv’s calls for heavier defensive vehicles as the war against Russia intensifies.

France last week said it was awarding light battle tanks to Ukraine, becoming the first country to provide Western-style tanks to Kyiv.

That was followed by both Germany and the U.S. announcing they would give Ukraine heavier armored vehicles, including the American-made “tank killer” Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Ukraine has long requested heavier, modern armored vehicles, especially battle tanks. Until recently, NATO had provided Soviet-era tanks upgraded for new deployment.

Kyiv has specifically requested Germany’s Leopard II tanks, which Berlin has so far resisted sending.

A shipment of Challenger 2 tanks from the U.K. could create more incentive for Germany to follow suit with the Leopards.

Heavier tanks would assist Ukraine in the eastern region of the country, where fighting has been described as trench warfare, as Ukrainian forces are locked in deadly fighting with Russia.