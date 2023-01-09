trending:

Former Johnny Depp attorney joins NBC News

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/09/23 2:22 PM ET
Actor Johnny Depp leaves the courtroom during a break at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Va., Friday, May 27, 2022. Actor Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool)

Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys representing actor Johnny Depp in his recent defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard, has joined NBC News as a legal analyst.

Vasquez made her first appearance on the network on the Monday edition of “Today,” where she offered analysis of the ongoing criminal case involving the college students in Moscow, Idaho, who were found dead in November in a house they shared.

A partner at the large law firm Brown Rudnick, Vasquez’s work focuses on plaintiff-side defamation suits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims, and was a prominent attorney in Los Angeles before gaining fame in the Depp case.

She and Benjamin Chew of Brown Rudnick served as lead attorneys in Depp’s case, which garnered widespread media attention during the jury trial and ended with Heard being ordered to pay Depp $15 million in damages after finding an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post about their marriage hurt his career. Heard was awarded $2 million as part of a countersuit.

Chew and Vasquez were interviewed on “Today” by host Savanah Guthrie about the Depp case in June, before which Guthrie disclosed to viewers her husband, Michael Feldman, had “done consulting work for the Depp legal team, but not in connection with this interview.”

