Alabama GOP won’t support McDaniel as RNC chair

by Stephen Neukam - 01/09/23 2:25 PM ET
RNC Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel
RNC Chairman Ronna Romney McDaniel is seen as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) speaks during an Election Night party at The Westin in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

The Alabama Republican Party said it would not support Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel in her bid to again lead the national organization, another blow in what is already shaping up to be her toughest leadership challenge to date.

“The Alabama Republican Party’s Steering Committee cannot support or endorse Ronna McDaniel for RNC Chair and declare our vote of no-confidence in her leadership,” the state’s party said in a statement that was first reported by ABC.

McDaniel has come under fire after what was widely considered to be a disappointing result by the party in the November midterm elections. Republicans failed to win back control of the Senate and secured a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

The statement from the Alabama GOP said the organization needs a new vision for future elections and “fresh, new leadership who can inspire and lead grassroots Republicans to victory.”

McDaniel has led the RNC since 2017. Since then, she has overseen elections where the party lost the White House and Senate in 2020 and the House in 2018.

In December, the Texas GOP said in a unanimous vote that it would endorse McDaniel being replaced.

An overwhelming majority of Republican voters also believe that the party should move on from McDaniel, according to a December poll from a conservative grassroots group that was obtained exclusively by The Hill. It found that 73 percent of Republican voters would support electing someone other than McDaniel for the position.

McDaniel is facing a challenge from Harmeet Dhillon, who represented former President Trump in lawsuits related to the 2020 election. To win reelection, McDaniel needs to win the support of only a majority of the 168 members.

Even as pressure mounts for a new face, McDaniel has secured the endorsement of a majority of RNC members for another term, including former RNC Chairman Reince Priebus. An endorsement letter circulated last month contained the signatures of 107 RNC members backing McDaniel to stay on as chairwoman, well more than the 84 she would need to win reelection. The party will choose its next leader at its winter meetings this month.

