News

Watch live: Biden participates in welcome ceremony from National Palace in Mexico

by The Hill staff - 01/09/23 4:15 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/09/23 4:15 PM ET

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will host President Biden for dinner during a welcome ceremony Monday night in Mexico City.

The event will occur ahead of a regional summit on Tuesday that will include Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Migration, climate change, trade and manufacturing are among the major topics on the agenda.

Biden arrived late Sunday in Mexico after visiting the Texas city of El Paso for a firsthand look at the influx of thousands of undocumented migrants crossing the border with Mexico.

Biden’s visit came days after he announced that 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans would be allowed into the U.S. per month and allowed to work legally for up to two years if they apply from their home countries, pass a background check and prove they have a financial supporter in the U.S.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden Joe Biden Justin Trudeau

