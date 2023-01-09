Watch live: Biden to meet with Mexican President López Obrador

President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet Monday in Mexico City to discuss several topics, including immigration, amid a surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden made his first trip as president to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for a firsthand look at the influx of thousands of undocumented migrants.

Biden’s visit came days after he announced that 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans would be allowed into the U.S. per month and allowed to work legally for up to two years if they apply from their home countries, pass a background check and prove they have a financial supporter in the U.S.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.