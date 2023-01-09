trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden to meet with Mexican President López Obrador

by The Hill staff - 01/09/23 5:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/09/23 5:00 PM ET

President Biden and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will meet Monday in Mexico City to discuss several topics, including immigration, amid a surge in migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biden made his first trip as president to the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday for a firsthand look at the influx of thousands of undocumented migrants.

Biden’s visit came days after he announced that 30,000 Cubans, Nicaraguans, Haitians and Venezuelans would be allowed into the U.S. per month and allowed to work legally for up to two years if they apply from their home countries, pass a background check and prove they have a financial supporter in the U.S.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Andrés Manuel López Obrador Biden Joe Biden

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  2. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  3. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  4. Ethics watchdog files FEC complaint against George Santos
  5. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  8. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  9. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  10. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  11. McCarthy faces first test as Speaker with vote on rules package
  12. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  13. The 55th Speaker: Kevin McCarthy is no Nancy Pelosi — and that's a good thing
  14. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
  15. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  16. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts Matt Gaetz as a ‘fraud’ for fundraising off ...
  17. Davis: Democrats must endorse Republican proposals to allow floor votes from ...
  18. Supreme Court grapples with scope of attorney-client privilege
Load more

Video

See all Video