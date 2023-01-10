Watch live: Powell delivers remarks from Stockholm

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday is making a public speaking appearance from Stockholm, Sweden.

Powell is participating in a panel discussion on central bank independence at an event hosted by Sweden’s central bank, the Sveriges Riksbank. Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and European Central Bank member Isabel Schnabel will also attend the discussion.

The panel is not expected to talk about inflation predictions, but there is a question and answer session where the panel could be asked about potential future rate hikes.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

