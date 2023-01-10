Watch live: Biden, López Obrador, Trudeau deliver remarks from North American Leaders Summit

President Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau late Tuesday afternoon will deliver public statements from Mexico City as talks in the two-day North American Leaders Summit draw to a conclusion.

Yesterday’s bilateral meeting between Biden and López Obrador delivered some specific results, including agreements regarding immigration and fentanyl smuggling. The two leaders, who had arranged to spend extra time together upon Biden’s arrival Sunday evening, later publicly disagreed about the history of U.S. support for Mexico.

A bilateral meeting between Biden and Trudeau began Tuesday’s talks. Topics of interest include unresolved trade issues between their respective countries — over U.S. timber imports from Canada and dairy exported from the U.S.

The leaders are also likely to condemn the storming on Sunday of Brazil’s Congress and other government buildings by followers of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. The Canadian, American and Mexican leaders issued a joint statement Monday condemning the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, and voicing their support for Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The leaders are scheduled to speak beginning at 4:45 p.m. ET.

