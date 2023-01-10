New Congress: Here’s who’s heading the various House Committees

Republican leaders in the House unveiled their picks for who will head committees in the chamber, handing out key assignments that will control important legislative vessels over the next two years.

Democrats also named lawmakers who will serve as ranking members of the committees. Here is the landscape of the 118th Congress.

House Committee on Agriculture Chair: Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.)

Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) (AP Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. David Scott (D-Ga.) who previously served as chair.

The Agriculture Committee has jurisdiction over federal agricultural policies and retains oversight duty of a number of federal agencies, including the Department of Agriculture. Thompson, who has been in office since 2009, previously served as the ranking member on the committee in the last Congress.

House Committee on Appropriations Chair: Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas)

Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) (AP Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-Conn.)

One of the most powerful panels in Congress, the Appropriations Committee allocates federal funds to government agencies and regulated federal expenditures. Longtime lawmaker Granger, who has been in the House since 1997, was the first Republican woman to sit on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Appropriations. She is a fiscal conservative who was previously the committee’s ranking member.

House Armed Services Committee Chair: Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.)

Rep. Mike Rogers (R-Ala.) (Greg Nash)

Ranking Member: Rep. Adam Smith (D-Wash.)

The Armed Services Committee oversees and funds the Department of Defense and U.S. Armed Forces. It is annually responsible for the National Defense Authorization Act, which lays out the budget for Defense. Rogers made news last week for supposedly lunging at Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) during a rift over the Speaker’s vote. The incident was captured by CSPAN cameras.

House Budget Committee Chair: Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-Texas) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.)

The Budget Committee has oversight over the federal budget process. Its most important act each year is the drafting of the budget resolution that sets the level of revenue and spending that is expected in a fiscal year. Arrington has made clear his wishes to address the national debt during his Congressional tenure. Republicans reached a deal during the Speaker election to set government discretionary spending levels for fiscal year 2024 to 2022 levels.

House Committee on Education and the Workforce Chair: Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.)

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Bobby Scott (R-Va.)

The Education and the Workforce Committee (formerly the Education and Labor Committee before a Republican rebrand this year) oversees federal education and workforce programs in the U.S. Foxx has already served as chair of the committee for three terms, but was granted a waiver by Republican leadership to lead it again. House GOP rules allow members to serve only three consecutive terms as the head of a panel.

House Committee on Energy and Commerce Chair: Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Frank Pallone (D-N.J.)

The Energy and Commerce Committee has oversight of a broad swath of issues, including telecommunications, consumer protection, food and drug safety, public health, energy supply and delivery and foreign and domestic commerce. McMorris Rodgers, who has been in Congress since 2005, is the former chair of the House Republican Conference. McMorris Rodgers has long been a proponent of domestic energy production.

House Financial Services Committee Chair: Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.)

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Maxine Water (D-Calif.)

The Financial Services Committee is tasked with the oversight of the financial services industry, including the Federal Reserve, the Department of Treasury and the Securities and Exchange Commission. McHenry was the committee’s ranking member in the last Congress and supported a Trump-era policy that stated payday lenders would not have to check whether borrowers could afford to repay high-interest loans.

House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair: Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.)

The Foreign Affairs Committee has broad jurisdiction to oversee legislation and investigations that concern U.S. foreign policy. It also oversees the Department of State. McCaul has been a strong proponent of American support to Ukraine during its war with Russia. He was previously the ranking member on the committee.

House Committee on Homeland Security Chair: Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.)

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) (AP Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

The Homeland Security Committee has jurisdiction over legislation related to the security of the U.S. and oversees the Department of Homeland Security. The committee is slated to play an aggressive role in addressing the migration surge at the southern border, and there are plans to bring Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas in to testify. Mayorkas has already had articles of impeachment filed against him in the 118th Congress. Green is a member of the House Freedom Caucus, a group of hardline conservatives.

House Committee on the Judiciary Chair: Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio)

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Jerry Nadler (R-N.Y.)

The Judiciary Committee oversees federal courts and issues of justice within federal agencies and law enforcement. Jordan is also a Freedom Caucus and is a fiery conservative who has made headlines in his questioning of witnesses on various Congressional committees. He is a close ally and supporter of former President Trump.

House Committee on Natural Resources Chair: Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.)

Rep. Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.)

The Natural Resources Committee considers legislation related to energy production, mining, fisheries, wildlife, public lands and Native Americans. Wetserman, in Congress since 2015, holds a master’s degree in forestry from Yale.

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chair: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

The Oversight and Accountability Committee is the main investigative body in the House. As chair, Comer will be able to unilaterally issue subpoenas. Republicans have promised aggressive oversight of the Biden administration, inducing federal agencies.

House Committee on Science, Space and Technology Chair: Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Ok.)

Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Ok.) (Anna Rose Layden Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-N.Y.)

The Science, Space and Technology Committee has jurisdiction over federal scientific research and development that does not include defense. It includes oversight of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. Lucas was previously the ranking member of the committee. He has said he wants to fortify American leadership in space exploration and turning back threats from China.

House Committee on Small Business Chair: Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas)

Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas) (AP Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-N.Y.)

The Small Business Committee oversees the Small Business Administration and its programs and provides assistance to small businesses. Williams, who has been in Congress since 2013, was a car dealer before moving to politics.

House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair: Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.)

Rep. Sam Graves (R-Mo.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Rick Larsen (D-Wa.)

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee has jurisdiction over all modes of transportation in the U.S., including roads, highways, dams, skies and railroads. Graves is a pilot and is known as a strong proponent of private pilots.

House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs Chair: Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.)

Rep. Mike Bost (R-Ill.) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.)

The Veterans’ Affairs Committee oversees the Department of Veterans Affairs and reviews legislation concerning military veterans. Bost is a Marine veteran and a former firefighter. He was previously the ranking member of the committee and has said he wants to ensure that veterans get access to the care and services they need in a timely manner.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chair: Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.)

Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) (Julia Nikhinson Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.)

The Ways and Means Committee is one of the most powerful in Congress, as it is the chief tax-writing panel. It has jurisdiction over all taxation matters and programs such as Social Security and Medicare. Smith is a close ally of Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and had a role in writing the Trump-era overhaul of the federal tax code.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chair: Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio)

Rep. Mike Turner (R-Ohio) (Greg Nash Photo)

Ranking Member: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

The Intelligence Committee is a permanent select committee that is charged with oversight of the U.S. intelligence community, including the Central Intelligence Agency. Turned is expected to be the next chair of the committee. He was involved in the 2019 investigation that looked into whether former President Trump improperly withheld aid to Ukraine.