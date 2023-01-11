trending:

Watch live: White House holds press briefing

by The Hill staff - 01/11/23 1:00 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The briefing comes after President Biden attended a trilateral meeting in Mexico City this week with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The administration is also facing controversy after lawyers for Biden found a box of classified documents in his office at the University of Pennsylvania.

Republicans say they will demand to learn more about the classified documents Biden’s lawyers say they found in November, less than a week before the midterm elections.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

