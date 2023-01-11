Watch live: Nassau County GOP holds press conference on George Santos

The Nassau County Republican Committee on Wednesday will make what it’s calling a “major announcement” about the newly seated Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who is the subject of investigation and scrutiny both locally and at the federal level for allegations of ethical impropriety, as well as the possibility of alleged criminal campaign finance violations.

Nassau County’s district attorney, who is a Republican, has launched a formal investigation. Two House Democrats from New York have called for an Ethics Committee investigation. The New York Times has reported that federal prosecutors are following up on the financial allegations, and that the nonprofit Campaign Legal Center has lodged a complaint against Santos with the Federal Election Commission regarding several alleged violations.

Santos’s scandals began with the post-election revelation that he had misrepresented his life history, including false statements about college credentials, an apparently fabricated family connection to the Holocaust and a dubious claim to Jewish heritage that’s either an outright lie, or — by his own subsequent admission — at the very least misleading.

Should Santos finish his term in Congress, he has said he will not run again. If Santos resigns or is removed from office, New York would hold a special election for a replacement.

The Nassau County GOP announcement is expected to come in a press conference at 11:30 a.m. ET.

