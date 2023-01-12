trending:

MSNBC shifts Hallie Jackson daily anchoring duties to streaming as network shakes up weekday lineup

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/12/23 6:18 PM ET
FILE – This Aug. 21, 2009, file photo shows the NBC logo at its headquarters in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

MSNBC is shifting Hallie Jackson’s daily anchoring duties entirely to streaming as the network retooled its weekday and weekend lineups heading into the new year.

Jackson, who had recently been anchoring an hourlong program on cable at 3 p.m., will now focus solely on her streaming show, which will run from 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays starting on Feb. 13, NBC News EVP Janelle Rodriguez wrote in a memo to network staff obtained by The Hill on Thursday.

Jackson joined NBC as a reporter in 2014 and launched a show on streaming in 2021.

With Jackson’s departure from cable, anchor Chris Jansing is picking up an extra hour and will host Chris Jansing Reports from 1pm to 3pm. Anchor Katy Tur will replace Jackson in the 3 p.m. slot while José Díaz-Balart will move in his anchoring duties from 10 am to 11 am, according to the memo.

Anchor Katie Phang will begin MSNBC’s live programming on weekends beginning at 8 am while Jonathan Capehart will expand his hosting duties to include both both Saturday and Sundays, beginning at 9 am. 

“We are working diligently to create a smooth transition,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones wrote in a separate note to staff. “I want to thank all of you for your effort and dedication as we embark on a new chapter.”

The reshuffle of talent at MSNBC comes a day after CNN announced major changes to its own weekday and prime time lineup under new president Chris Licht.

The moves also come the same week that NBC announced Noah Oppenheim, who had led its news division for the last several years, would step down to work for NBCUniversal in a new capacity, developing scripts and longform productions.

NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde has tapped Rebecca Blumenstein, who most recently has served as deputy managing editor of the New York Times, to replace Oppenheim.

