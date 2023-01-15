Sarah Huckabee Sanders avoids question on supporting Trump: ‘My focus isn’t on 2024’

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) during an interview on Sunday did not say whether she has spoken to former President Trump about his 2024 White House campaign or whether she would endorse him.

“My focus right now has been on 2022, winning the election in November, preparing through transition and getting ready to take office, as I did this past week,” Sanders said on “Fox News Sunday” with Shannon Bream. “I love the president. I have a great relationship with him. I know our country will be infinitely better off if he was in office right now instead of Joe Biden.”

“But, right now, my focus isn’t 2024, it’s focusing here, in Arkansas, in doing what we can to empower the people of this state, and make sure that I’m delivering on the promises that I laid out over the course of the last two years,” Sanders added.

Sanders, a former Trump White House press secretary, was sworn in as Arkansas governor last week, becoming the first woman to lead the state. Trump congratulated Sanders in a social media post after she was sworn into office, adding that she is a “fantastic person and will be a truly incredible Governor.”

When pressed Sunday on when she would decide whether to endorse Trump, she reiterated that her focus is not on 2024.

“My focus isn’t on 2024,” Sanders said. “It’s on what we can deliver in this legislative session. I’m not going to set an arbitrary timeline. I’m not really focused on that at all, but focused on what we can do to impact change and deliver on the promises that we made during the campaign season here in Arkansas.”

In her first few days in office, Sanders took swift action to ban the term “Latinx” in government documents and to target critical race theory by requiring state officials to review policies to remove teaching that she says would “indoctrinate students with ideologies.”