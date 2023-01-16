Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast

President Biden will deliver the keynote address on Monday at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast. The annual event will also honor Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Arndrea Waters King and other leaders who have worked to keep the slain civil rights leader’s mission alive.

The president spoke Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was joined by its senior pastor, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Biden was the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Monday’s event is scheduled to start at 12 pm ET.

Watch the live video above.