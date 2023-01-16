trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks at Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast

by TheHill.com - 01/16/23 10:46 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/16/23 10:46 AM ET

President Biden will deliver the keynote address on Monday at the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast. The annual event will also honor Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Arndrea Waters King and other leaders who have worked to keep the slain civil rights leader’s mission alive.

The president spoke Sunday at Atlanta’s historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he was joined by its senior pastor, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. Biden was the first sitting president to deliver a Sunday sermon at Ebenezer Baptist Church.

Monday’s event is scheduled to start at 12 pm ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Arndrea Waters King Biden Joe Biden Martin Luther King Jr Martin Luther King Jr. Raphael Warnock United States Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
  2. MSNBC host confronts GOP House candidate over anti-LGBTQ Facebook post  
  3. The swamp comes for Joe Biden
  4. Biden’s classified documents headache won’t go away quietly
  5. McCarthy weighs in on defense spending cuts amid GOP divisions
  6. Will mail be delivered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2023?
  7. These US cities have the worst life expectancy, report finds
  8. Most voters don’t want GOP to punish ‘woke’ companies: poll
  9. Republicans decry ‘double standard’ in handling of Biden classified ...
  10. NY Democratic reps call on McCarthy, GOP to explain when they knew of ...
  11. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  12. The religious persecution on our doorstep
  13. SpaceX lights up the Florida sky with Falcon Heavy launch
  14. What we know about the Ohio measles outbreak
  15. Greta Thunberg removed from site of mass anti-coal protest in Germany
  16. 2023 stamp price increases are about to kick in
  17. Juan Williams: Will House Republicans push granny off a cliff or cut Pentagon ...
  18. Stabenow calls Biden comments on Trump documents ‘embarrassing’
Load more

Video

See all Video