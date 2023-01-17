Watch live: NBA champ Golden State Warriors visit White House

President Biden will honor the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, with a visit to the White House on Tuesday.

The Warriors, who beat the Boston Celtics in six games this summer to claim their spot back on top of the league, are in town after defeating the Wizards last night.

This is the first time the Warriors are visiting the White House since President Obama was in the Oval Office, despite having twice won the title during President Trump’s tenure. One year Trump rescinded an invitation. Another, the team chose to focus on community service instead.

Biden is likely to get peppered with questions from reporters at both events about the ongoing controversy over his retention of classified records from his days as vice president.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m. ET.

