Watch live: Zelensky addresses World Economic Forum

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday will deliver a virtual address to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, as Ukraine endures continuing hardship brought on by the nearly yearlong assault on the country by Russian forces.

Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska spoke to the forum in person Tuesday, just after learning of the helicopter crash outside a school for young children near Kyiv that reportedly killed at least 17 people, including Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrski and other members of his department and four children.

A Russian missile attack on a residential building in Dnipro just days earlier killed 44 people, including at least four children.

Zelensky is expected to ask for further military aid, including heavy weaponry.

The address is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET.

