trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Trump confirms efforts to return to Facebook, says ban was ‘major business mistake’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/18/23 10:53 PM ET
by Olafimihan Oshin - 01/18/23 10:53 PM ET

Former President Trump shared his efforts to return back to social media platform Facebook, saying in an interview that his ban from the social media platform was a “major business mistake.” 

Trump confirmed his latest push in an interview with Fox News published Wednesday, claiming that the social media platform, owned by Meta Inc., lost $700 billion since he was banned. 

“If they took us back, it would help them greatly, and that’s okay with me,” Trump told Fox News. “But they need us more than we need them.”

Trump also told the media outlet that various social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram made a “major business mistake” by banning him. 

Trump was banned from Twitter and Facebook a day after the Jan 6., 2021 attack at the Capitol, where a mob of his supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. Before his suspension, Trump and officials in his administration had been constantly spreading misinformation about the 2020 election results, alleging the election had been stolen from the former president. 

“It has been considered a major business mistake for them, Twitter, and others,” Trump added.

This comes as Trump’s campaign team sent Meta a letter on Tuesday, asking the company to unlock Trump’s Facebook account as he pursues another bid for the White House. 

Trump, who faces a slew of legal battles and federal investigations against him and his company, announced his third bid to run for president at his Mar-a-Lago estate in November. 

“We believe that the ban on President Trump’s account on Facebook has dramatically distorted and inhibited the public discourse,” Trump’s campaign team wrote in its letter. 

Twitter, under its regime led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, reinstated Trump’s account in November after a nearly two-year ban from the platform.

Since the ban, Trump has created his own social media platform, Truth Social, where he has amassed up to 4.8 million followers.

Tags Facebook Inc. Fox News Jan 6 Capitol riot Meta Platforms Inc. President Trump Trump Truth Social Twitter

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  3. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  4. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  5. White House rips appointment of ‘extreme MAGA members’ to House Oversight ...
  6. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  7. Rep. Steube ‘sustained several injures’ during an accident on his property
  8. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  9. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  10. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  11. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  12. Did Biden just give Trump a ‘get out of jail free’ card?
  13. The George Santos debacle and the local newspaper that can say, ‘I told you ...
  14. How the war in Ukraine could end sooner than expected
  15. White House charges GOP with hypocrisy on Trump, Biden 
  16. Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska
  17. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
  18. Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
Load more

Video

See all Video