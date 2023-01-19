trending:

News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks after surveying California storm damage

by The Hill staff - 01/19/23 4:00 PM ET
President Biden will deliver remarks Thursday on the state of disaster recovery following devastating storms in California.

Biden will visit California to survey communities hit hard by storms and flooding in recent weeks and to assess firsthand the need for additional federal support for recovering residents. 

The president approved an expedited major disaster declaration at the request of California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Jan. 14, dispatching federal grants for debris removal, temporary housing and loans to cover uninsured property losses.

On Jan. 18, Biden increased federal assistance to cover all costs of eligible emergency measures for two months since the onset of the storms, up from the default of 75 percent coverage.

Biden will be joined by Newsom as they meet with state and local officials during stops in Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. 

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET.

Tags Biden Gavin Newsom Karine Jean-Pierre

