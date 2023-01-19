trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Utah surgeon, others accused of destroying vaccines, giving fake shots to children

by Derick Fox - 01/19/23 9:42 AM ET
by Derick Fox - 01/19/23 9:42 AM ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) – A Utah plastic surgeon, his neighbor, and two others are facing charges in connection with allegations that they gave people fake vaccination cards and destroyed government-provided COVID-19 vaccinations.

They are also accused of giving children fake COVID-19 shots.

According to court documents, Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, and three others allegedly ran a scheme out of Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah Inc. to defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The documents say Moore and his neighbor, Kristin Jackson Andersen, 59, were members of a private organization seeking to “liberate the medical profession from government and industry conflicts of interest.”

The pair, along with office manager Kari Dee Burgoyne, 52, and receptionist Sandra Flores, 31, are accused of destroying at least $28,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccinations and distributing at least 1,900 doses’ worth of fake completed vaccination record cards.

The court documents allege the fake vaccination cards were sold either for direct cash payments of $50 per person per occurrence or required “donations to a specified charitable organization.”

The documents estimate the fake vaccination cards have a total value of nearly $97,000.

Moore and his co-defendants are also accused of giving children saline shots at the request of their parents so the children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children instead of COVID-19 vaccines, not only did this provider endanger the health and well-being of a vulnerable population but also undermined public trust and the integrity of federal health care programs,” said Curt L. Muller, Special Agent in Charge with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of the Inspector General.

Moore, his co-defendants, and the Plastic Surgery Institute have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; and conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.

The defendants are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m.

Tags Fake shots Utah vaccine

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  3. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  4. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  5. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  6. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  9. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  10. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  11. Clyburn says he expects Biden to run in 2024, warns against Democratic ...
  12. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  15. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
  16. Circling Valkyries over the Kremlin
  17. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  18. Harvard Medical School announces withdrawal from U.S. News & World Report ...
Load more

Video

See all Video