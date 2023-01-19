trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Megyn Kelly knocks CNN considering comedian as prime-time host: ‘It’s not going to go very well’

by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/19/23 10:07 AM ET
by Dominick Mastrangelo - 01/19/23 10:07 AM ET
FILE – In this April 12, 2018 file photo, television journalist Megyn Kelly attends The Hollywood Reporter’s annual 35 Most Powerful People in Media event at The Pool in New York. NBC News has reached its professional divorce agreement with anchor Kelly. The network announced the deal Friday night, Jan. 11, 2019, after more than two months of negotiations, giving no details. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Former Fox News host and conservative pundit Megyn Kelly scoffed this week at the idea that CNN would hire a comedian or some other entertainer to host a show in prime time on the network.

“It would be amazing if in this era where they think they’re appeasing Republicans and trying to get Republican viewers and independent viewers to come back to them by hiring some Republican contributors … that then they give two hours of their prime time to John Stewart?” Kelly said as she chuckled during a recent episode of “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “See how that works out with the people you’re trying to win back, OK? You’ve been warned … see how that works out. It’s not going to go very well.”

CNN’s new president, Chris Licht is considering a number of options as he looks to revamp the network’s prime time programming, including hiring a comedian or satirist to host a show on the network, a move that would be a major departure from its traditional nightly lineup of news and analysis shows.

Among the top talent Licht is said to be eyeing are Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah and Bill Maher.

Kelly, a former anchor on Fox News and NBC, has like many conservative pundits routinely criticized CNN for years over a perceived bias against Republicans or conservatives and sluggish ratings compared to other cable networks.

Licht has said in a number of interviews and public statements he would like to change that perception, arguing his vision is for CNN “to be essential to society” and more focused on journalism than partisanship.

Licht has also thrown cold water on buzz around the media business that he is dragging the outlet to the center or trying to appeal to Republicans.

“The uninformed vitriol, especially from the left, has been stunning,” the network’s chief executive said in comments to The New York Times published in December. “Which proves my point: so much of what passes for news is name-calling, half-truths and desperation.”  

Tags Bill Maher Chris Licht CNN Fox News Jon Stewart Megyn Kelly Megyn Kelly Trevor Noah

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  2. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  3. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  8. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  9. Here are the 10 states with the least healthy populations
  10. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  11. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  12. Republicans thrust gas stoves into the culture wars
  13. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  14. Five ways a debt limit crisis could derail the US economy
  15. Manchin seeks bipartisan cooperation on debt ceiling
  16. Vaccine hesitancy is surging again, regardless of the science
  17. Clyburn says he expects Biden to run in 2024, warns against Democratic ...
  18. Study suggests US freshwater fish highly contaminated with ‘forever ...
Load more

Video

See all Video