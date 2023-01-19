trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Carole Baskin of ‘Tiger King’ says claims her ex-husband is alive are old news

by Lee Hedgepeth - 01/19/23 2:22 PM ET
by Lee Hedgepeth - 01/19/23 2:22 PM ET
FILE – In this July 20, 2017 file photo, Carole Baskin, founder of Big Cat Rescue, walks the property near Tampa, Fla. Baskin was married to Jack “Don” Lewis, whose 1997 disappearance remains unsolved and is the subject of a new Netflix series “Tiger King.” (Loren Elliott/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Carole Baskin of Tampa’s Big Cat Rescue has weighed in on renewed press coverage of claims that her former husband is “alive and well” in Costa Rica.

Baskin’s comments to Nexstar’s CBS 42 came after a New York Post article rehashing claims about the whereabouts of her ex-husband, Jack Don Lewis, who went missing from the family home in 1997.

“Carole Baskin says ‘dead’ husband was found alive – but no one noticed,” the tabloid reported Wednesday. The story quickly went viral on social media, with Carole Baskin herself quickly trending on Twitter.

When contacted about the resurfaced story, Baskin said the information is old news.

“This aired back in Nov. 2021 and I’ve mentioned it in the more than 60 interviews I’ve done since then, where reporters asked about Don, so I’m surprised everyone in the press is acting like they aren’t aware of it,” Baskin said.

At one point in Netflix’s “Tiger King 2,” a document purportedly produced by the Department of Homeland Security showed information related to Lewis’ case. The document, which could not be authenticated by CBS 42, claims that investigators found Lewis “alive and well” in Costa Rica.

The Department of Homeland Security has not yet responded to requests for comment on the case, but the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office still listed Lewis as a “missing endangered adult” as of publication time.

Baskin said the renewed press coverage may be because “Tiger King 2” didn’t receive the initial attention its previous installment had garnered.

“I guess Tiger King 2 wasn’t as popular as the first one that came out just as we all went into lockdown,” she said.

Asked whether she had anything she’d wish to say to her former husband, Baskin kept it short and clear.

“No,” she wrote plainly.

“For the cats,” Baskin signed her response – then, below her signature, a quote attributed to Franklin D. Roosevelt: “I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made.”

Tags Carole Baskin Carole Baskin tiger king

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Santos denies performing as a drag queen
  2. Lightfoot fights for political survival in Chicago mayor’s race
  3. These are the House GOP power players in the 118th Congress
  4. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  5. Greene knocks Gaetz in exchange over committee assignments
  6. Treasury resorts to ‘extraordinary measures’ after US hits debt limit
  7. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
  8. Republicans warn against writing off Trump’s chances in 2024
  9. McConnell: US ‘never will’ default on its debt
  10. Russia is planning a major offensive. Here’s what that might look like.
  11. Supreme Court says it has not identified leaker of draft abortion decision
  12. Trump says he will give ‘big political speech’ Thursday, promises ‘many ...
  13. What is ChatGPT? AI technology sends schools scrambling to preserve learning
  14. Trump mistook photo of rape accuser E. Jean Carroll for ex-wife during ...
  15. 10 reasons to take UFOs seriously
  16. Zeldin: District support for Santos ‘cratering’
  17. McCarthy goes on attack against red-state Senate Democrats
  18. Steube ‘making progress’ after spending night in ICU from a ladder fall
Load more

Video

See all Video