Watch live: White House press briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday afternoon is slated to hold a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre continues to face questions concerning the discovery of classified documents from the Obama administration at President Biden’s old office in Washington, D.C., and at his home in Delaware.

The press secretary insisted that the White House is cooperating with investigations now led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The press secretary has also faced questions this week about the debt ceiling deadline, abortion rights, job layoffs and additional military aid to Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET.

