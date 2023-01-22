trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway

by Sarah Polus - 01/22/23 8:07 PM ET
by Sarah Polus - 01/22/23 8:07 PM ET
Getty Images

Fox News Weatherman Adam Klotz on Sunday detailed an encounter on the New York City subway that left him with two black eyes, among other injuries.

In a video posted to Instagram, Klotz claimed he was attacked by a group of teenagers on the New York City subway after watching a New York Giants game at a bar.

“Where are the parents?” he said as he lay in bed, showing a cut and bruised face. “Don’t let your kids come beat me up in the middle of the night again please.”

Klotz said he interfered when the group of seven or eight teens was harassing an older man.

“I was like, ‘Yo, guys, cut that out.’ And they decided, ‘Alright, if he’s not going to get it, then you’re going to get it,'” Klotz said.

“Boy did they give it to me,” he added, noting they beat him in the face and ribs.

A few of the instigators were stopped by the police, Klotz said, and the older man made it out of the situation unharmed.

Klotz added that he has X-rays done and was not seriously harmed.

The New York Post reported that three of the minor suspects were arrested but later released to their parents due to their age.

Tags adam klotz adam klotz Fox News Fox News

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  2. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  3. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  4. Katherine Clarke’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  5. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  6. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  7. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  8. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  9. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  10. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  11. 2024 Republicans search for lane between Trump and DeSantis
  12. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets George Santos
  13. Driver found dead in van linked to Monterey Park mass shooting
  14. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  15. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  16. CNN: The comedy news network?
  17. Harris speaks to Florida lawmakers about DeSantis rejection of African American ...
  18. School staff recall requests for help, past incidents preceding 6-year-old ...
Load more

Video

See all Video