Ghislaine Maxwell ‘sure’ photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is fake

by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 8:42 PM ET
Getty Images

Convicted socialite Ghislaine Maxwell said in a new jailhouse interview that she’s “sure” the infamous photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who accused the British royal of sexual abuse, is fake.

“I don’t believe that. I don’t believe it’s real for a second. In fact, I’m sure it’s not,” Maxwell said in an interview to air Monday on the U.K.’s Talk TV. The decades-old photograph has been used to support Giuffre’s claims against Prince Andrew.

“There’s never been an original and, further, there’s no photograph. And I’ve only ever seen a photocopy of it,” Maxwell added.

The 2001 photo depicts the Duke of York holding then-teenaged Giuffre by the waist, with Maxwell in the frame behind them.

Maxwell is behind bars in Florida after being found guilty and sentenced for grooming young girls — some as young as 14 years old — for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in prison before he could go to trial for sex trafficking charges.

Giuffre, now 39, filed suit against Prince Andrew for sexual abuse, claiming she was trafficked by Maxwell and Epstein.

Prince Andrew settled the U.S. case last year but has denied Giuffre’s accusations. He no longer goes by “Your Royal Highness,” having given up his military affiliations and Royal patronages amid the high-profile controversy.

Maxwell has since called meeting Epstein “the greatest mistake of my life” and said she would “make different choices” if she could start over.

Tags Duke of York Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell Ghislaine Maxwell Jeffrey Epstein Jeffrey Epstein Jeremy Kyle Prince Andrew Prince Andrew sexual abuse Virginia Giuffre virginia giuffre Virginia Giuffre

