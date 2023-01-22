trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Two civilian ‘heroes’ disarmed Monterey Park suspect at second location

by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 11:05 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 01/22/23 11:05 PM ET
The Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio front door is seen in Alhambra, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. A mass shooting by a gunman at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, killed multiple people, amid Lunar New Year celebrations. Then 20 to 30 minutes later, a man with a gun entered the Lai Lai Ballroom in nearby Alhambra. LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said it is unclear where the events are connected. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Two civilian bystanders disarmed the man suspected of killing at least 10 in Monterey Park, Calif., when he arrived at a second location in nearby Alhambra, Calif, according to police.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna on Sunday lauded the two civilians as “heroes” at a press conference Sunday evening.

“The suspect went to the Alhambra location after he conducted the shooting and he was disarmed by two community members that I consider to be heroes, because they saved lives. This could have been much worse,” Luna said.

The suspect was identified as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran, who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a van in Torrance, Calif.

Two unnamed civilians in Alhambra Saturday evening wrestled what Luna described as a “magazine-fed semiautomatic assault pistol” with an “extended large capacity magazine” from the suspect, who then fled the scene.

Tran reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after police tracked him down Sunday in a van at a shopping center parking lot in Torrance, Calif.

The suspect killed 10 and injured others in Monterey Park, but there were no reported injuries in Alhambra.

“The suspect walked in there, probably with the intent to kill more people, and two brave community members decided they were going to jump into action and disarm him. They did so, took possession of the weapon, and the suspect ran away,” Luna said.

He added that it remained unclear whether the people at the second location had been tipped off about the Monterey Park shooting beforehand.

California state senator Susan Rupio (D) also praised the two Alhambra community members at the presser, saying “we would be standing here with a lot more tragedy” if not for their actions.

“We hope to honor them at some point in the near future,” Rupio added.

Tags Alhambra California mass shooting monterey park Shooter suspect

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. How Arizona, California and other states are trying to generate a whole new ...
  2. Democrats reach agreement with GOP on House committee ratios
  3. George Santos on drag photos: ‘I had fun at a festival’
  4. Comer: Investigating Biden family like ‘tracking a bleeding bear through a ...
  5. Police identify deceased 72-year-old suspect in Monterey Park mass shooting 
  6. I survived an abortion. Here’s what pro-lifers must do to end abortion once ...
  7. La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?
  8. Democrats may have to bend on negotiations with GOP on debt ceiling 
  9. Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested in clash with police at Boston protest 
  10. Fox News weatherman says group of ‘kids’ beat him on NYC subway
  11. Walmart stores in 6 states no longer provide single-use bags at checkout: Which ...
  12. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  13. Two cheers for democracy in America
  14. Netflix is preparing to charge for password sharing: Here’s what we know
  15. Ghislaine Maxwell ‘sure’ photo of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre is fake
  16. Two civilian ‘heroes’ disarmed Monterey Park suspect at second location
  17. ‘I’m not the Speaker’: McCaul sidesteps questions on Marjorie Taylor ...
  18. ChatGPT passes Wharton Business School test: research paper  
Load more

Video

See all Video