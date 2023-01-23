Biden to tout infrastructure law next week in Baltimore, New York

President Biden will travel to Baltimore and New York City to tout the bipartisan infrastructure law, making two stops along the East Coast to discuss projects funded by the bill.

Biden will travel to Baltimore on Jan. 30 to speak on how funding from the law will replace the 150-year-old Baltimore and Potomac Tunnel, which will “address the largest bottleneck for commuters on the Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C. and New Jersey,” according to the White House.

On Jan. 31, he will travel to New York to speak on how funding from the law will go to the Hudson River Tunnel project, which “will improve reliability for the 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit,” the White House said.

Biden signed the infrastructure bill into law in November.

“Both projects will create good-paying jobs and … union jobs, lower commuting times, and enhance safety,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday, adding that thousands of other projects are taking place across the country due to funding from the law.

The president’s attention on infrastructure comes as he is grappling with the multiple discoveries of classified documents found at an old office and at his Wilmington, Del., home. Six more documents were found in his Wilmington home during an FBI search on Friday.

The president has taken a few other trips already in the new year, including to California last week to survey damage from the severe storms in the state. He is also set to travel Thursday to Virginia.

Earlier this month, Biden traveled to Texas to visit the southern border and went to Mexico City to participate in a summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian President Justin Trudeau.