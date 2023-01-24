Watch live: Senate panel holds hearing focused on Taylor Swift Ticketmaster fiasco

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday is holding a hearing to examine “how consolidation in the live entertainment and ticketing industries harms customers and artists alike,” as a response to the recent Taylor Swift tickets fiasco with major distributor Ticketmaster.

The ticket company canceled Swift’s concert sale in mid-November when it couldn’t resolve problems that left millions of fans unable to purchase tickets or without their tickets even after purchase.

The meltdown sent the fans spiraling — Swift herself weighed in saying it is excruciating for her to “just watch mistakes happen with no recourse.”

Joe Berchtold, the president and CFO of Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation Entertainment, is set to testify at the hearing. He is expected to attribute the problems to large bot activity amid the unprecedented demand for concert tickets.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

