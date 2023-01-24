trending:

Watch live: White House press briefing

by The Hill staff - 01/24/23 11:30 AM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre is slated to hold a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

The briefing comes as President Biden faces more scrutiny over the discovery of additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., on Jan. 20.

The press secretary has insisted the White House is cooperating with an investigation led by special counsel Robert Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland but is working independently.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Merrick Garland press briefing White House

