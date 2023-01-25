trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: GOP senators hold briefing on debt ceiling

by The Hill staff - 01/25/23 12:00 PM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/25/23 12:00 PM ET

Republican Sens. Rand Paul (Ky.), Mike Braun (Ind.), Ron Johnson (Wis.), Mike Lee (Utah) and Rick Scott (Fla.) on Wednesday will host a press conference on the debt ceiling in the Senate Radio and TV Gallery.

The U.S. hit its debt ceiling last week and began enacting “extraordinary measures” to avoid a default that could be catastrophic for the U.S. economy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said that solving the debt limit is a problem for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and President Biden to work out.

“I can’t imagine any kind of debt ceiling measure that could pass the Senate would also pass the House, so even though the debt ceiling could originate in either the House or the Senate, in this current situation, the debt ceiling fix, if there is one, or how it’s to be dealt with, will have to come out of the House,” McConnell said this week.  

House Republicans are seeking to force significant spending cuts, which the White House and Democrats oppose.

McCarthy has said he wants to sit down with Biden, who has agreed to meet with the Republican leader, but no timetable has been announced.

The Speaker also said that giving the Treasury Department authority to hike borrowing without add-on GOP conditions is “off the table.”

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden debt ceiling Kevin McCarthy Mike Braun Mike Lee Mitch McConnell Rand Paul Republicans Rick Scott Ron Johnson Senate

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  4. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  5. Bannon: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the short list for Trump’s ...
  6. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  7. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  8. In significant shift, Biden sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
  9. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  10. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  11. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  12. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
  13. McCarthy formally blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intel panel
  14. Texas sues to stop Biden immigration parole program
  15. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  16. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  17. College Board to revise AP African American studies class rejected by DeSantis
  18. Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Load more

Video

See all Video