trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Ukraine will now push for F-16 fighter jets, government adviser says

by Brad Dress - 01/25/23 3:13 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 01/25/23 3:13 PM ET
Associated Press
A U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter approaches a KC-135 tanker jet for refueling over Iraq in this August 2005 file photo.

With main battle tanks from the U.S. and Germany now headed to Ukraine, Kyiv is now focusing on securing modern fighter jets from Western allies.

Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense secretary, told The Hill that he was optimistic about receiving Western fighter jets such as the American F-16s, which Ukrainians have sought since early last year when Russia first invaded.

“Every type of weapon we request, we needed yesterday,” Sak said. “We will do everything possible to ensure Ukraine gets fourth-generation fighter jets as soon as possible.”

Reuters first reported the news that Ukraine was setting its sights on fighter jets.

Ukraine scored a major win on Wednesday with the announcement from President Biden that the U.S. will donate 31 American-made M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Kyiv.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday also said he would supply Ukraine with the country’s Leopard 2 tanks and approve the transfer of other Leopards from European allies.

The tanks were the latest hurdle for Western allies, who have cautiously approved more and more advanced weaponry for Kyiv, from HIMARS launchers to the Western battle tanks.

Western fighter jets and longer-range artillery units, which would allow Ukraine to strike Russian forces deeper in occupied territory, will likely be the next debate for NATO.

Ukraine currently uses Soviet-era fighter jets, including MiG-29s, which became a point of controversy last March when the U.S. declined to facilitate the transfer of MiGs from Poland to Kyiv.

So far, the U.S. has resisted sending the F-16 fighter jets and does not appear ready to announce their transfer anytime soon.

But national security adviser John Kirby told reporters on Wednesday the U.S. was “in constant discussions” with Ukraine and “we evolve those as the conditions change.”

“Can’t blame the Ukrainians for wanting more and more systems,” Kirby said. “It’s not the first time they’ve talked about fighter jets, but I don’t have any announcements to make on that front.”

Tags Abrams tanks Biden F-16 fighter jets John Kirby Kyiv Leopards North Atlantic Treaty Organization Olaf Scholz Russia Ukraine Yuriy Sak

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  4. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  5. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  6. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  7. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  8. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  9. Bannon: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the short list for Trump’s ...
  10. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  11. Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 
  12. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  13. In significant shift, Biden sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine
  14. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  15. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  16. College Board to revise AP African American studies class rejected by DeSantis
  17. Texas sues to stop Biden immigration parole program
  18. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
Load more

Video

See all Video