trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Virginia school administrators warned 3 times of possible gun before 6-year-old shot teacher, lawyer says

by Courtney Ingalls and Jane Alvarez-Wertz - 01/25/23 2:23 PM ET
by Courtney Ingalls and Jane Alvarez-Wertz - 01/25/23 2:23 PM ET

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The lawyer for the Virginia first-grade teacher who was shot by her student on Jan. 6 announced Wednesday that she will be filing a lawsuit against Newport News Public Schools.

During a press conference, Virginia trial lawyer Diane Toscano said she sent a notice to the Newport News School Board of the intent to file a lawsuit on Abby Zwerner’s behalf.

Toscano says she communicates daily with Zewrner, who is home recovering.

Zwerner was teaching a class at Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6 when police say she was shot and critically injured by the 6-year-old student. Zwerner was released from Riverside Regional Medical Center last week after showing signs of continued improvement, the hospital confirmed to Nexstar’s WAVY.

Zwerner’s lawyer, however, said her client still has a long road to recovery. Her “psychological wounds” will be long-lasting, Toscano added.

She also said the bullet that struck Zwerner in her chest remains “dangerously” inside her body and that Zwerner is between surgeries and therapy appointments.

According to Toscano, Zwerner and the other teachers at Richneck Elementary School tried to do the right thing on the day of the shooting. Over the course of the day, Toscano said the school’s administration was warned three times by teachers and employees that the 6-year-old may have had a gun.

The first incident of the day occurred between 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. when Zwerner went to a school administrator and said the 6-year-old had threatened to beat up another child. Toscano said the school administration did not call security or remove the student from the classroom after the incident.

Around 12:30 p.m., another teacher went to a school administrator and told them she searched the backpack of the 6-year-old, who at the time was rumored to have brought a gun to school, Zwerner’s lawyer said.

The teacher then told the administrator that she believed the 6-year-old put the gun in his pocket before going out to recess. The administrator then downplayed the report they received from the teacher saying, “Well, he has little pockets,” according to Zwerner’s lawyer.

Toscano said a third warning came shortly after 1 p.m. when another teacher told administrators that one of the students began crying, claiming that the 6-year-old showed him the gun at recess and threatened to shoot him if he told anyone.

Toscano claims the administrators did not follow the necessary safety protocols and did not call the police after the teachers raised concerns.

When a fourth employee heard about a possible weapon, he asked an administrator if she could search the boy but was denied. Toscano said administrators then told that employee to wait the situation out because the school day was almost over.

Almost an hour later, Zwerner was shot in her classroom by the 6-year-old, Toscano said.

Toscano ended the press conference by alleging that the shooting would have been “entirely preventable” if the school’s administrators had taken action when they learned the boy may have had a gun.

The parents of the child accused in this incident issued a statement last week, claiming the firearm the child accessed was secured and that they have “always been committed to responsible gun ownership and keeping firearms out of the reach of children.”

There is no information yet on how the child got access to the weapon.

It is unlikely the first-grader will face charges due to his age, and no charges have been filed against his parents. The investigation is ongoing.

Richneck Elementary School has been closed since the shooting. The district announced that students will return to class Monday, Jan. 30. An orientation was scheduled for this Wednesday, Jan. 25, to begin the transition back to school.

Tags School shooting Virginia

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts 
  2. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  3. Fulton County sparks questions about whether Trump will face charges 
  4. Hawley introduces Pelosi Act banning lawmakers from trading stocks
  5. Florida students threaten lawsuit against DeSantis over African American ...
  6. Senate GOP pours cold water on idea of impeaching Biden
  7. DirecTV drops Newsmax
  8. Why the IRS says to expect smaller tax refunds this year
  9. ‘Liberal’ may finally be shedding its political stigma
  10. Trader Joe’s releases annual list of shopper favorites, new items take top ...
  11. Manchin meets with McCarthy on debt limit 
  12. Here’s what you need to know about the GOP bill to abolish the tax code
  13. Bannon: Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘sees herself on the short list for Trump’s ...
  14. Russia needs to be humiliated in Ukraine
  15. Spartz won’t support McCarthy in denying Omar seat on Foreign Affairs ...
  16. College Board to revise AP African American studies class rejected by DeSantis
  17. Senators bewildered by Pence classified document revelation
  18. Firebrand appointments to Rules panel may haunt McCarthy
Load more

Video

See all Video