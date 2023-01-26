trending:

News

Watch live: Schumer, Senate Dems call for probe into marketing of rifle toward children 

by The Hill staff - 01/26/23 10:30 AM ET
Senate Majority leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and several other Democratic leaders will speak to reporters on Thursday morning. That’s after the Democratic lawmakers asked the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into the marketing of the “JR-15” rifle.

Schumer’s calls for the Federal Trade Commission to get involved comes after 10 people were killed by gunfire in Los Angeles on Saturday night celebrating Lunar New Year in a ballroom.

The feds should investigate rifles “insanely being marketed to children,” the majority leader said on Sunday.

Schumer also called out Wee 1 Tactical for its JR-15 weapon resembling AR-15-style assault rifles notoriously used in mass shootings around the country.

“The last thing we need to be doing is shrinking deadly weapons of war and marketing them to young children,” Schumer said in a statement.

The .22-caliber gun’s “small size, lightweight rugged polymer construction and ergonomics are geared towards smaller enthusiasts,” Wee 1 boasts on its website.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

