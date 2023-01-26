Fox News’s Benjamin Hall to publish book on injury in Ukraine 

Benjamin Hall, the Fox News correspondent who was seriously injured while covering the war in Ukraine, plans to publish a book on the near-death experience.

Hall’s forthcoming memoir, which will be published by HarperCollins, will focus on his March 2022 injury and his ground-level view of the war to his dramatic rescue to his arduous and ongoing recovery.

Hall was severely injured during an attack that killed Fox cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and local Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova. Ukrainian government officials blamed Russian forces for the attack, which happened just outside the capital city, Kyiv.

Hall was eventually evacuated from the war-torn region with the help of Save Our Allies, a group providing aid and assistance to Americans and allies in harms way behind enemy lines during war and continues to recover.

“You ask how I’m doing. At the moment I’m — I’ve got one leg. I’ve got no feet. I see through one eye. Got one workable hand. I was burnt all over. And I feel stronger, I feel more confident than I ever have,” Hall said this week during an appearance on Fox and Friends. “I think that you learn a lot going through things like this. And I’m surrounded by so many wonderful people that that’s why I’m here today and I looking forward to everything that comes ahead.”

Hall’s book is slated to publish in March.