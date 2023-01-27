trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Colorado bear takes 400 ‘selfies’ on trail camera

by Urja Sinha - 01/27/23 8:31 AM ET
by Urja Sinha - 01/27/23 8:31 AM ET

(NewsNation) — A Colorado bear has stepped into the spotlight after taking hundreds of “selfies” on a park ranger’s observational camera.

The apparent photo shoot took place on one of nine motion-detecting cameras in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) system, which spans 46,000 acres.

One of hundreds of ‘selfies’ taken by bear in Boulder, Colorado (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)

These cameras are set to passively capture photos and videos that help give insight into the movements and habits of the local species. The park places its cameras in areas likely to have animal traffic, or where signs of wildlife activity such as footprints have previously been seen.

“(The cameras) provide us a unique opportunity to learn more about how local species use the landscape around us while minimizing our presence in sensitive habitats,” said Will Keeley, senior wildlife ecologist for OSMP.

While these cameras typically capture animals going about their normal lives, park officials were amused to find nearly 400 images of the same bear, according to an Instagram post by the OSMP.

  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)
  • (Credit: Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks)

In a blog post, OSMP wildlife ecologist Christian Nunes said, “We are fortunate to live in an area with a rich diversity of wildlife species, and these cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there, and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years.”

According to Colorado Parks & Wildlife, the state has about 8,000 to 12,000 black bears, which actually range in color from blonde, cinnamon or brown. The black bear is the only known bear species in Colorado, CPW says.

Tags Bear Colorado Open Space and Mountain Parks

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  4. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  5. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  6. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  7. Memphis braces for release of video footage in Tyre Nichols beating
  8. Minnesota Democrat reintroducing bill banning members of Congress from ...
  9. Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market 
  10. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
  11. Red-state Americans see abortion access slipping away
  12. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  13. Memphis police chief: Tyre Nichols video ‘about the same, if not ...
  14. GOP to vote Friday on McDaniel, Dhillon, Lindell as new RNC chief
  15. McCarthy: ‘We won’t touch Medicare or Social Security’
  16. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  17. Why Senate Democrats are playing it safe with their agenda this year
  18. Russia is turning Nagorno-Karabakh into another Crimea
Load more

Video

See all Video