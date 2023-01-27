News Photos of the Week: Fire, football and free doughnuts by The Hill staff - 01/27/23 1:50 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More by The Hill staff - 01/27/23 1:50 PM ET Facebook Share Twitter Tweet ... More Share ✕ Twitter Twitter Facebook Facebook LinkedIn LinkedIn Whatsapp Whatsapp Email Email Oliver Contreras/UPI Photo President Biden reacts as members of the Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe perform during a Lunar New Year Reception in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 26 in Washington, D.C. An abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator face off in front of the Supreme Court during the Women’s March, which largely focused on abortion rights, in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 22. Associated Press/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen takes a hit from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai during the second quarter of an NFL division round game on Jan. 22 in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play was ruled an incomplete pass. Associated Press/Adrian Kraus Italian dance company KITONB performs “Carillon, the Flight of Time,” an urban theater show that takes place between the earth and the sky, at the annual Santiago a Mil international dance, theater and visual arts festival in Santiago, Chile, on Jan. 22. Associated Press/Matias Delacroix Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) participates in a ceremonial photo-op with Vice President Harris after being sworn in on Jan. 23. Greg Nash Live Nation President and CFO Joe Berchtold discusses the recent ticketing issues involving the concerts of multiple artists, in particular Taylor Swift, during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust and Consumer Rights hearing on Jan. 24. Annabelle Gordon Coffee and doughnuts provided by Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to journalists staking out his office in the Longworth House office building on Jan. 24. Greg Nash New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins arrive during Rātana Celebrations on Jan. 24 in Whanganui, New Zealand. The 2023 Rātana Celebrations mark the last day as prime minister for Ardern following her resignation on Jan. 19. Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States smiles on the podium after winning in alpine ski, women’s World Cup giant slalom, in Kronplatz, Italy, on Jan. 24. Shiffrin won a record 83rd World Cup race on Tuesday. Associated Press/Gabriele Facciotti A resident walks past an apartment unit where the bricks fell off at Deer Park Apartments after a powerful storm system came through the area on Jan. 24 in Deer Park, Texas. Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP Police fire tear gas at anti-government protesters in downtown Lima, Peru, on Jan. 24. Protesters are seeking the resignation of President Dina Boluarte, the release from prison of ousted President Pedro Castillo, immediate elections and justice for demonstrators killed in clashes with police. Associated Press/Martin Mejia Designer Gabriela Hearst, first lady Jill Biden and designer Alexandra O’Neill present Biden’s inaugural ensembles to the First Ladies Collection at the National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 25. Annabelle Gordon Flames leap skyward out of the Harper Square cooperative residential building in the Kenwood neighborhood of Chicago on Jan. 25. Associated Press/Charles Rex Arbogast A woman stands at a growing memorial for victims of Monday’s mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on Jan. 25. Several memorials have been left in town and at the sites where the farmworkers were killed. Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Vice President Harris looks back at a memorial as she pays her respects to the victims of a mass shooting at Star Dance Studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Jan. 25. Harris was visiting a memorial and families of the victims of the Jan. 21 mass shooting that left 11 dead and 10 injured. Allison Dinner/UPI Photo Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) adjusts a sign at a press conference to discuss WEE1 Tactical’s marketing of a “JR-15” rifle toward children on Jan. 26. Annabelle Gordon Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) arrives for a roll call vote in a Kansas City Chiefs shirt on Jan. 26. The Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game on Jan. 29. Greg Nash Palestinians burn tires and wave the national flag during a protest against an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, along the border fence with Israel, east of Gaza City, on Jan. 26. During the raid of Jenin, Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days of fighting in years. The Israeli military said it was conducting an operation to arrest militants when a gun battle erupted. Associated Press/Fatima Shbair Photos curated by: Greg Nash, Annabelle Gordon, Madeline Monroe and Valerie Morris 