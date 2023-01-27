trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Lawmakers condemn ‘brutal and violent killing’ of Tyre Nichols, call for justice after video of arrest released

by Julia Shapero - 01/27/23 9:08 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 01/27/23 9:08 PM ET
(City of Memphis via AP)
The image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, and partially redacted by the City of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols on the ground during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. (City of Memphis via AP)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify that Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) is a member of the House.

Lawmakers condemned the “brutal and violent killing” of Tyre Nichols on Friday night, after Memphis authorities released graphic footage of the traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death earlier this month.

“The brutal and violent killing of Tyre Nichols by officers sworn to protect the community is unconscionable,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a tweet. “Justice for Tyre Nichols must be swift and complete.”

The video of Nichols’ arrest on Jan. 10 showed the responding officers deploying pepper-spray and a stun gun against and repeatedly kicking and punching the 29-year-old Black man. Nichols can be heard yelling for his mother throughout the beating.

Five officers involved in Nichols’ death, all of whom are Black, were fired from the Memphis police department last week and charged on Thursday with second-degree murder and other crimes.

“A dangerous culture of violence has permeated far too many police departments in this country. Time and time again, it is lethal,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) wrote on Twitter in response to the footage. “Tyre Nichols should still be here today. We must change the culture that perpetuates these tragedies and bring those accountable to justice.”

Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) and Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), the head of the caucus’s Policing, Constitution, and Equality Task Force, said the “vicious murder” of Nichols has left them “shaken to the core.”

“The utter lack of humanity on display in the video defies even the worst expectations,” they said in a statement. “As mothers, seeing Tyre call out for his mother is deeply painful.” 

“People are rightfully furious by what we’ve seen,” Jayapal and Coleman added. “That anger is justified, and must be directed toward demanding accountability and reform of law enforcement and the criminal legal system, including an end to the police culture of use of force.”

Many other lawmakers similarly responded to the footage with horror and a version of the refrain “Tyre Nichols should be alive today.” 

“Tyre Nichols should be alive today,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) said in a statement. “My heart aches for his family, friends, and loved ones, who are dealing with an unimaginable loss. His death is a grave injustice. Those responsible must be held accountable, and we can’t stop there.”

“You do not need to see the video to know that Tyre Nichols should be alive today,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) said in a tweet. “I applaud the swift actions taken to hold those responsible for his killing to justice. However, police accountability must be the rule, not the exception.”

Many Democrats, including President Biden, called for the passage of police reform, particularly the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, in the wake of videos’ release.

Tags body camera footage Bonnie Watson Coleman Bonnie Watson Coleman Cory Booker Cory Booker George Floyd Justice in Policing Act Gwen Moore Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Jeffries james clyburn James Clyburn Memphis Memphis Police Department police brutality Pramila Jayapal Pramila Jayapal Tennessee Tyre Nichols

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  2. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  3. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  4. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  5. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  6. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  7. Kemp declares state of emergency in Georgia after protests erupt in Atlanta
  8. Tyre Nichols’ brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they ...
  9. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  10. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  11. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  12. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  13. McDaniel wins reelection as RNC chair in contentious election
  14. Lawmakers condemn ‘brutal and violent killing’ of Tyre Nichols, call for ...
  15. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  16. Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at ...
  17. Kennedy on GOP wanting to cut Social Security: ‘Not even George Santos would ...
  18. California seeks disbarment of Eastman following Trump memo
Load more

Video

See all Video