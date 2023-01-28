trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Zelensky blasts Olympic committee move: ‘Any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood’

by Joe Jacquez - 01/28/23 1:03 PM ET
by Joe Jacquez - 01/28/23 1:03 PM ET
AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference after meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Jan. 19, 2023.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) over its stated desire to include Russian athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In spite of Zelensky’s calls to exclude Russia from next year’s Summer Olympics, the IOC on Wednesday said it aimed pursue a pathway for Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete as “neutral athletes” who “in no way represent their state or any other organisation in their country.”

The organization said the passport an athlete holds should not be a reason why they can’t compete, citing a “unifying mission” during wartime. It pointed to the example of Yugoslavian athletes competing at the 1992 Barcelona Games, despite the country being under United Nations sanctions during a civil war.

Zelensky, in a Friday speech, blasted the IOC’s “attempts to bring representatives of the terrorist state into world sports.”

“One cannot but be disappointed by the statements of the current President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach. I spoke with him several times. And I never heard how he is going to protect sports from war propaganda if he returns Russian athletes to international competitions.”

“There is no such thing as neutrality when a war like this is going on,” Zelensky said. “And we know how often tyrannies try to use sports for their ideological interests. It is obvious that any neutral flag of Russian athletes is stained with blood.”

Meanwhile, Russian Olympic Committee President Stanislav Pozdnyakov said in a statement Wednesday that the IOC’s statement meant “the voice of common sense has been heard.”

Tags Olympics russia Russia-Ukraine war Thomas Bach ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky zelensky

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  2. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  3. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  4. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  5. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  6. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  7. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  8. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  9. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  10. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  11. What is the Scorpion unit involved in Tyre Nichols’s death?
  12. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  13. FAA identifies contractor involved in outage that cause nationwide ground stop
  14. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  15. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  16. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  17. Tyre Nichols’s brother on 5 officers involved in his death: ‘I hope they ...
  18. Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
Load more

Video

See all Video