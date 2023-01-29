trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Alleged Pelosi attacker DePape calls news outlet from jail, makes ‘chilling and bizarre’ remarks

by NewsNation Staff - 01/29/23 6:44 AM ET
by NewsNation Staff - 01/29/23 6:44 AM ET
David Depape is shown in Berkeley, California, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

WARNING: The video below features graphic and explicit footage of the attack. Some viewers may find the content disturbing.

SAN FRANCISCO, California (NewsNation) – In a call described as “chilling and bizarre,” David DePape, the man accused of the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi from last year, phoned into a television station’s newsroom on Friday to say “you’re welcome.”

DePape, 42, called KTVU reporter Amber Lee from San Francisco County jail in California, where he is being held on charges of attempted murder and elder abuse. He has pleaded not guilty.

DePape’s call to Lee, the news outlet said, was unexpected. He did not allow Lee to challenge his statements, or ask follow-up questions.

During the call, DePape said he wanted to “apologize” for not going further in the attack.

“I’m so sorry I didn’t get more of them. It’s my own fault. No one else is to blame. I should have come better prepared,” he said, according to KTVU. 

The attack happened on Oct. 28, while Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was asleep in the couple’s home. DePape allegedly broke into a glass door near the back of the home. Authorities say DePape forced Paul Pelosi out of bed.

He tried to reach an elevator that contained a phone but was blocked by DePape. Paul Pelosi then managed to make his way into a bathroom and call 911. Realizing that Paul Pelosi had alerted authorities, DePape took him downstairs near the entry of the home, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

When police arrived, they found the two men struggling for control of a hammer. Police say that’s when DePape pulled the hammer away and struck Paul Pelosi with it.

Body camera footage of the incident was released Friday after San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy denied prosecutors’ request to keep it secret.

Jenkins has said the attack was “politically motivated,” and said the Pelosi family was “specifically targeted” by DePape.

The Associated Press contributed to this report, which was updated at 8:18 a.m.

Tags

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  2. Trump says DeSantis running for president would be ‘a great act of ...
  3. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  4. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  5. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  6. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  7. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  8. ‘Finally a good time to share’: Damar Hamlin shares first on-camera ...
  9. Are you in your state’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
  10. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  11. Classified documents fiasco leaves lawmakers shaking heads: What happened? 
  12. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  13. Warren throws support behind Biden for reelection, defers on Harris as running ...
  14. With ChatGPT rising in popularity, what’s a parent to do?
  15. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  16. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
  17. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  18. Trump: Fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols ‘never should have happened’
Load more

Video

See all Video