trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Tesla ‘spontaneously’ caught fire on California highway: officials

by Aaron Tolentino and Addy Bink - 01/30/23 6:40 AM ET
by Aaron Tolentino and Addy Bink - 01/30/23 6:40 AM ET

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – A Tesla was in flames after the car’s battery compartment “spontaneously” caught fire on the highway Saturday, the Sacramento Metro Fire District said on Twitter.

The Tesla Model S was traveling at “freeway speeds” when the fire broke out, officials said. Photos shared by the Sacramento Metro Fire District, seen below, show the front of the vehicle severely damaged.

The photos also show how crews had to lift the car to access the battery compartment.

No injuries were reported from this incident. Authorities shared video, which you can see at the top of this story, showing firefighters working to put the fire out on the shoulder of eastbound Highway 50 and Sunrise Boulevard in Rancho Cordova.

Crews used approximately 6,000 gallons of water to put out the fire. Officials said they needed to use so much water because the Tesla’s battery cells continued to combust.

Last summer, crews in Sacramento were called to a Tesla fire at a wrecking yard. Despite multiple attempts to put out the blaze, crews ultimately had to put the vehicle – which had been in an accident three weeks earlier – in a small pit filled with water to stop the battery compartment from reigniting. Crews used about 4,500 gallons of water on the fire.

In October, when the battery of a Tesla submerged in hurricane floodwaters became corroded and caught fire, Florida firefighters had to use roughly 1,500 gallons of water to put out the flames. It was one of many electric vehicles that were left disabled after Hurricane Ian moved through, Nexstar’s WFLA reports.

In November, Pennsylvania firefighters had to use 12,000 gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla Model S that had caught fire after hitting debris in the roadway, according to Nexstar’s WTAJ.

Sacramento Metro Fire Captain Parker Wilbourn told Nexstar’s KTXL in August that electric vehicle fires pose a more difficult challenge for fire crews than traditional combustion engines that use gasoline.

“When one battery catches fire, it preheats the next battery, the next battery and the next battery. It causes a fire and it is a chain reaction from there,” Wilbourn explained.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is also investigating a separate Tesla-related incident that closed part of a California roadway and left 16 people – including eight minors – injured on Thanksgiving. Authorities released video showing a Tesla Model S moving into the fast lane on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco before quickly coming to a halt. The unexpected deceleration, which reportedly happened while the vehicle was in Full Self-Driving mode, caused an eight-car pileup.

It’s unclear if Saturday’s Tesla fire is under investigation by federal officials.

Tags California Tesla

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  4. McConnell, Senate GOP happy to sit out debt limit talks — for now
  5. Lake attacks Gallego as ‘AOC of Arizona’ after Senate announcement
  6. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  7. McCarthy: Social Security, Medicare cuts ‘off the table’ 
  8. House Intel members look for ‘reset’ after partisan era of Schiff, Nunes
  9. Cruz suggests FBI search Hunter Biden’s home for classified documents
  10. Why do I owe taxes this year? Tax expert explains common reasons
  11. Manchin sees himself as shuttle diplomat from Democrats to McCarthy
  12. Is Nikki Haley setting a ‘man-trap’ for Trump, Pompeo and other 2024 rivals?
  13. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  14. Biden gets to know new partner in House in Hakeem Jeffries
  15. ‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee ...
  16. Top Armed Services Democrat: US military readiness a ‘huge problem’  
  17. Republicans see education as winning issue in 2024
  18. Maxine Waters says Manchin and Sinema ‘don’t give a darn’ about policing ...
Load more

Video

See all Video