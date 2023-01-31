Bottom Line: Southwest Airlines lobbies on FAA reauthorization

TRANSPORTATION

Southwest Airlines hired the Jerry Costello Group to lobby on Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reauthorization. Lawmakers are preparing to pass the five-year FAA funding package, which airlines see as an avenue to help the agency upgrade its archaic systems. Southwest, which suffered its own system meltdown over the holidays, brought on former Rep. Jerry Costello (D-Ill.), who was a longtime member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

The Routing Company, a startup aiming to bring ridesharing to public transit, hired Cardinal Infrastructure to lobby on transportation appropriations and implementation of the bipartisan infrastructure law. Anja Graves, a former Department of Housing and Urban Development staffer, will work on the account.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS

AT&T hired HSA Strategies to lobby on broadband and wireless issues. Gregg Elias, former general counsel for Democrats on the Senate Commerce Committee, which oversees telecommunications issues, will work on the account.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Tether Operations Limited, a cryptocurrency company that operates one of the largest stablecoins, hired Continental Strategy to lobby on banking issues. Carlos Trujillo, former U.S. ambassador to the Organization of American States, will work on the account.

The Free Speech Coalition, a trade association representing the adult entertainment industry, hired FS Vector to lobby for equal access to banking services and products. Pierre Whatley, former Democratic professional staff member on the House Financial Services Committee, will work on the account.

Employee benefits and payments company Edenred hired McGuireWoods Consulting to lobby on tax incentives for employee benefits and conduct follow-up meetings related to the White House’s food and nutrition conference. Paul Reagan, former chief of staff to former Rep. Jim Moran (D-Va.), will work on the account.

