trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: House GOP holds press briefing

by TheHill.com - 01/31/23 9:58 AM ET
by TheHill.com - 01/31/23 9:58 AM ET

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are holding a press briefing on Tuesday.

Scalise said in a separate press release that expected subjects of discussion on the House floor today will include legislation introduced by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), H.R. 497, dubbed the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, which would end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers in facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid. Scalise in the same statement touted what he characterizes as the GOP’s successful pressure on the Biden administration to schedule an official end date for the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

Tags Biden Elise Stefanik Elise Stefanik Jeff Duncan Steve Scalise Steve Scalise Tom Emmer Tom Emmer United States Washington D.C.

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  2. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  3. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  4. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  5. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  6. DeSantis responds to Trump attacks by pointing to his reelection
  7. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  10. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  11. McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions 
  12. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  14. Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’
  15. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  16. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  17. Biden to announce $292M in funding for Hudson Tunnel Project between NY, NJ
  18. Tim Scott traveling to Iowa amid 2024 speculation
Load more

Video

See all Video