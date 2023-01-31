Watch live: House GOP holds press briefing

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) are holding a press briefing on Tuesday.

Scalise said in a separate press release that expected subjects of discussion on the House floor today will include legislation introduced by Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-S.C.), H.R. 497, dubbed the Freedom for Health Care Workers Act, which would end the COVID-19 vaccination requirement for health care workers in facilities accepting Medicare or Medicaid. Scalise in the same statement touted what he characterizes as the GOP’s successful pressure on the Biden administration to schedule an official end date for the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET.

