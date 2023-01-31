trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
News

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on Hudson River project from New York

by The Hill staff - 01/31/23 10:30 AM ET
by The Hill staff - 01/31/23 10:30 AM ET

President Biden is slated to speak with reporters on Tuesday in New York to deliver remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure law.

The president will announce a $292 million Mega grant for the Hudson Tunnel Project that will improve reliability for its 200,000 passenger trips per weekday on Amtrak and New Jersey Transit.

Biden’s infrastructure bill makes the largest investment in passenger rail since the creation of Amtrak, according to a White House fact sheet, with a $66 billion investment in rail.

Major rail projects along the 450-mile Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston will also receive their first significant funding in 2023, according to the fact sheet.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Watch the video above.

Tags Biden remarks Hudson River Project Joe Biden

More News News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  2. Seventh Memphis officer suspended in Tyre Nichols death investigation
  3. Santos steps down from committee assignments
  4. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  5. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  6. DeSantis responds to Trump attacks by pointing to his reelection
  7. Russian forces unlikely to break through after buildup in southeastern Ukraine: ...
  8. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  9. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  10. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  11. McConnell mocks Biden judicial nominee for flubbing basic legal questions 
  12. Gaetz undecided on blocking Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. House GOP set to rev engine with first investigatory hearings 
  14. Former Putin aide: Coup a ‘real possibility’
  15. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  16. 100,000 chickens die in fire at Connecticut egg farm
  17. Biden to announce $292M in funding for Hudson Tunnel Project between NY, NJ
  18. Tim Scott traveling to Iowa amid 2024 speculation
Load more

Video

See all Video