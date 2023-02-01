Lobbying World: Herrera Beutler, Katko land new gigs

Former Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.) joined the Children’s Hospital Association as a strategic adviser. Herrera Beutler, who served six terms before losing her primary last year, was a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and was the ranking Republican on the Legislative Branch Subcommittee. In 2013, Herrera Beutler’s daughter became the first child to survive being born without kidneys after doctors saved her life.

Former Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.) joined the HillEast Group, a lobbying firm run by three of his former chiefs of staff, as a senior adviser. Katko retired after serving four terms in Congress. He was the ranking member on the House Homeland Security Committee and led a moderate House GOP caucus that weighed in on a flurry of bipartisan bills last year.

Emily Lavery joined Fulcrum Public Affairs as a vice president. Lavery is a longtime former aide to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), serving as his legislative assistant and staff director on the Senate Finance Committee’s Energy, Natural Resources and Infrastructure Subcommittee. She most recently was a vice president at Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

Forbes Tate Partners hired Samantha Leahy as a senior vice president. Leahy is a longtime senior aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and most recently served as his senior legislative assistant for foreign affairs and national security issues.

The AFL-CIO hired Ray Zaccaro as strategic adviser to the president and director of public affairs and Jennifer Rodriguez as director of political and field mobilization. Zaccaro previously was communications director for Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.). Rodriguez was the longtime campaign director at the American Federation of Teachers.

Stephen Newton joined Porterfield, Fettig & Sears as a vice president. He most recently served as a senior policy adviser to Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah).

Amelia Allert joined the Healthcare Distribution Alliance as director of policy. She most recently served as senior legislative assistant for Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.).

Lobbying World documents the top lobbying hires in the nation’s capital every week. Send tips to Karl at kevers@thehill.com.